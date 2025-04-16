Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.97 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 179,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

