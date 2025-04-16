Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

