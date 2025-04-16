Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

