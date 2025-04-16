Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

