Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.56 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.