Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

