Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,439,413.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

