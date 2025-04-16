Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

