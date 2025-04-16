Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

