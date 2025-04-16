Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWT opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

