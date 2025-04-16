Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.19 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

