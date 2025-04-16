Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

