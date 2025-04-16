Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,321,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 206,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,146,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 195,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

