Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. FMR LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 286.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

