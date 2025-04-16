Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,970 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ON were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after acquiring an additional 462,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 440,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading increased their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
ON Stock Down 1.2 %
ONON stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $64.05.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
