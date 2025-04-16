Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after buying an additional 339,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.