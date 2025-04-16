Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2,076.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

