Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.08. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

