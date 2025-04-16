Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $242.65.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

