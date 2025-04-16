Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 7,753.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SII shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SII opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

