Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,285 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.68% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

