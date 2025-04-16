Bank of Montreal Can Sells 230,792 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

