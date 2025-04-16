Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,414 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAC opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $146.62 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

