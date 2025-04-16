Bank of Montreal Can Sells 270 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $245.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day moving average is $313.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

