Bank of Montreal Can Sells 279,556 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $358,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 278,362 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.6 %
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
