Bank of Montreal Can Sells 301,464 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

