Bank of Montreal Can Sells 353,593 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 535,771 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.