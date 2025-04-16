Bank of Montreal Can Sells 353,593 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 535,771 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.