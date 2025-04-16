Bank of Montreal Can Sells 394,380 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,990 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

