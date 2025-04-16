Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,551 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $3,747,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.