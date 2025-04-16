Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,626 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,818,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

