Bank of Montreal Can Sells 77,170 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,726.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

