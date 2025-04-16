Bank of Montreal Can Sells 949,239 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NU were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,582,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NU by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,312,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,037,000 after acquiring an additional 770,394 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 180,591 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in NU by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,540,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 1,355,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NU by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,174,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

