Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

