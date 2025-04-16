Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.