Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,710. The trade was a 80.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Dale acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,706.44. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,970 shares of company stock worth $90,136 and have sold 6,147 shares worth $193,975. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

