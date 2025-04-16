Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 964,899 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,050,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 280,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

