Barclays Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $405.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $450.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $334.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.43. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.45 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

