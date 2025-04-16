Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. Visteon has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 89.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Visteon by 60.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

