BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of BCE worth $55,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of BCE by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 2,291.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

