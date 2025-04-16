Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $137.67 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

