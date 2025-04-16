Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$12.73. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$17.06 million and a P/E ratio of 318.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.39.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

