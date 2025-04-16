Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $110.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

