Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.66 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
