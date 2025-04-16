Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,299 shares during the period. Broadway Financial accounts for approximately 0.5% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned 2.74% of Broadway Financial worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

