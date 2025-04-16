Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $53.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

