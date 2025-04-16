Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $53.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
