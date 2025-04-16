Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $132.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,796,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $58,723,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 341,615 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.95 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

