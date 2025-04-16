Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target at $20.30

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Get Enovix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovix

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 84.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 187,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.