Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $15.30

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.