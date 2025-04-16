Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $102.75

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.13.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,974,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 245,427 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $21,987,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $103.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

