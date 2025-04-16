Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $295.51

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.01.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $242.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.