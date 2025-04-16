Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $295.51

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.01.
Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Boston Beer Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $242.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
