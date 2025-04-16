Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $2.94

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.41% of trivago as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $255.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.55. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

